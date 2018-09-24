5 dead in heavy rainfall in Tunisia

TUNIS. KAZINFORM - A heavy rainfall killed five people in Nabeul province in northeast Tunisia, Tunisian Civil Protection Spokesman Moez Triaa said on Sunday, Xinhua reports.

According to Triaa, the dead included two sisters and a 13-year-old child.

Most of the Tunisian territory suffered a heavy rainfall since Saturday morning, especially the province of Nabeul, where the maximum rainfall reached 197 millimeters, according to Tunisian National Meteorology Institute.

Tunisian civil protection units and security forces helped 86 vehicles trapped on road and rescued a group of 25 Japanese tourists who were stranded near a beach area.