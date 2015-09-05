  • kz
    5 died as bus overturns in E Kazakhstan

    13:24, 05 September 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 5 people got injuries as a passenger bus overturned in East Kazakhstan region, yk.kz portal informs.

    The accident occurred on September 4 at 12:35 a.m. on Karaganda-Ayagoz-Bokas highway when BAN XOOL bus overturned in 20 km from Bavarka village. 49-year-old driver of the bus moving from Almaty to Oichilik village lost control of the vehicle and 5 passengers were injured as a result

    One more accident occurred on the same day on Omsk-Maikaphagay highway at 19:25. 27-year-old man driving from Zaysan to Ust-Kamenogorsk failed to control his car. The driver was taken to a hospital where he died of the injuries.

