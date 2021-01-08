5 election commission members in Kazakh capital test positive for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM All the polling stations in Nur-Sultan are equipped with necessary means of individual protection, the city administration’s press service reports.

There are 283 polling stations in the city. Sanitary safety measures will be observed there. Elections halls will be disinfected.

Members of election commissions, authorized agents and observes pass PCR tests for coronavirus between January 5 and 8. As of today, 5,386 underwent PCR tests, 8 members of election commissions were tested positive for virus.

Masks and social distancing are a must for all. As earlier reportd, the Kazakh capital is in the ‘yellow’ zone.