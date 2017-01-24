5 flights from Almaty delayed

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A number of flights are delayed due to the late arrival of the aircrafts at the Almaty International Airport, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the airport, following flights are delayed:

1) Scat - DV725 Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk (late arrival);

2) Air Astana - KC405 Almaty-Kyiv (late arrival of transit passengers);

3) Bek Air - Z92110 Almaty-Astana (later arrival);

4) Scat - DV735 Almaty-Semey (later arrival);

5) Bek Air - Z92013 Almaty, Aktobe (later arrival) - .

There is no information on cancellations. At the moment, vertical visibility at ALA is 1000 m, horizontal - 5000m. No TFRs.