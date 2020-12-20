5, including small child, killed in road accident in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Five people were killed in a horrific road accident in Pavlodar region, Kazinform has learnt from Polisia.kz.

The road accident happened on the Pavlodar-Kyzylorda highway at 13:05 pm on December 20. Three vehicles – Subaru Outback, Lada Granta, and Toyota Camry – were involved in the accident.

As a result of the car crash, one driver and four passengers, including a small child, died.

The police are investigating the road accident.