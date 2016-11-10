  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    5 injured in coal mine accident in Karaganda region

    17:51, 10 November 2016
    Photo: None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Five people have been injured in an accident that occurred in Saranskaya coal mine of JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Five people who sustained various injuries in the incident were hospitalized to the Makazhanov hospital in Karaganda city. One of the men sustained skull fracture and underwent a surgery," press-secretary of the regional healthcare department Aizhan Issa said.

    All those injured are in stable condition.

    More details are to follow.

    Tags:
    Karaganda region Kazakhstan Incidents Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!