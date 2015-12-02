5 interesting facts about Kazakhstan-the Netherlands cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is set to meet with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte in Astana. On the threshold of the meeting the president's press service shared 5 interesting facts about cooperation between Astana and Amsterdam on its Facebook page.

1. The Netherlands considers Kazakhstan as one of its four priority partners in terms of energy cooperation. 2. Over the past decade the Netherlands has invested more than $58 billion into Kazakhstan. 3. There are 952 joint ventures with Dutch capital operating in Kazakhstan. 4. One of the squares in the Dutch city of Rotterdam is called ‘Astana'. 5. Dutch coach Arno Pijpers led Kazakhstan to their first European campaign in Euro 2008 qualification.