  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    5 investment projects launched in Turkestan region

    15:40, 10 January 2019
    Photo: None
    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM 5 investment projects were launched last year in Sairam municipality of Turkestan region, Kazinform reports citing local administration.

    200 jobs were created in a year.

    The first project is construction of a liquefied gas storage facility by LLP GasStandartSystem. The project is estimated at 1bn tenge.

    The second project is construction of an agricultural products processing facility by LLP Yuzhanka-5 worth 100mn tenge.

    One more project launched last year in Sairam is a garment factory. The cost of the project is 172mn tenge.

    Another project is LLP Arteziya which launched a factory for producing plastic water tanks worth 30mn tenge.

    And the fifth project is construction of a dairy products processing factory.

    In 2019, Sairam municipality plans to increase its industrial output by 12.5% and reach 45.3bn tenge.

    Tags:
    Turkestan region Turkestan region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!