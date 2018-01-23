  • kz
    5 Kazakh athletes hit world's top 15 rankings

    21:26, 23 January 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 5 Kazakh track-and-field athletes are currently in the top 15 of their disciplines as per the results of the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships, Sportinform reports.    

    The best result was achieved by Irina Ektova. She ranks 6th in triple jump.

    Tatyana Neroznak is one of the top athletes in two disciplines (1,500m and 3,000m run).

    Among the 400-meter-run leaders, there are two representatives of Kazakhstan: Elina Mikhina and Svetlana Golendova.

    As to the men of the Kazakhstan National Team, Ivan Ivanov (shotput) has been listed in the top 15.

     

    Sport
