5 Kazakh boxers fight their way to Int'l Boxing Tournament in China

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Five Kazakhstani boxers advanced to the final bouts of the International Boxing Tournament in Shanghai, China, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstani Nurbol Kalzhanov defeated a Chinese boxer in Men's 56kg weight class. Samatali Toltayev of Kazakhstan crashed a boxer from Mongolia in Men's 60kg weight category. In the Men's 69kg weight class Kazakh Talgat Shaiken stunned his opponent from the Philippines. Kazakh Nurbek Oralbai and Aibek Oralbai routed Chinese boxers in Men's 81kg and 91kg weight categories.



The final bouts will take place on June 8.