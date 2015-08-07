5 Kazakh citizens hospitalized as a result of deadly road accident in Turkey

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - 31 people were injured when a bus carrying tourists from Kazakhstan, Belarus, Russia and Lithuania overturned on a road in Denizli, Turkey.

According to the Kazakh Consulate, seven citizens of Kazakhstan were in the bus. Five of them were hospitalized and their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Earlier it was reported that the tourist bus overturned on a slippery mountain road en route to Anatolia when the driver lost control of the vehicle.