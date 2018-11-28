5 Kazakhstanis died in road tragedy in Orenburg region

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Five Kazakhstani citizens died in the road accident which occurred in the Orenburg Region of Russia on Wednesday, Kazinform reports citing the Emergencies Committee of the Kazakh MIA.

"The accident occurred November 28 at around 01:00pm on Orenburg-Sol-Iletsk highway, near Elshanka settlement. A Volkswagen Sharan car carrying 7 Kazakhstani citizens collided with MAN truck on the 52km of the highway. 5 of them died on the spot. Two passengers - Minur Davletshina, born 1950, and Konstantin Motnenko, born 1996 - were seriously injured. They both were taken to a hospital of Sol-Iletsk and are now receiving treatment in intensive care unit," a press release reads.



Besides, the press service of the regional Emergencies Department published the names of those killed in the accident. They are: Khalabi Makhanov (born 1984), Serik Kuanov (born 1987), Orazgul Tazhimurat (born 1963), Bagdadul Yelubayeva (born 1977) and Manas Aralkhanov (born 1987). As per preliminary data, three of them are the residents of Aktobe region and two are from Kyzylorda region.



The Emergencies Department of Aktobe region has already contacted the families of the victims and now works on transportation of the bodies to Aktobe.