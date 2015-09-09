5 killed, 2 injured in horror car crash in Zhambyl rgn

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM. - Five people were killed and two injured in a car crash on Almaty-Bishkek highway.

The press service of the regional Department of Internal Affairs informed that the accident occurred on 122 km of "Almaty-Bishkek" highway near Akterek village. According to preliminary data, Lada Priora head collided with Mercedes Benz. A driver of Lada Priora lost steering control and drove into oncoming traffic where the car collided with Mercedes Benz. As a result of the car crash 2 passengers of Lada Priora and 3 passengers of Mercedes Benz have died on the spot. Both drivers were hospitalized with various injuries. The investigation is underway.