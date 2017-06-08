5 killed in a road accident in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Five people have been killed as a result of the road accident on a highway in Atyrau region today, Kazinform reports.

According to reports, a Toyota Land Cruiser and a Lada Granta vehicles collided on the Atyrau-Astrakhan highway at 9:30 a.m.



The Lada Granta driver and four passengers died at the scene.



Three Toyota passengers sustained various injuries and were hospitalized. The Toyota driver sustained minor injuries.



The police are investigating.