KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM 5 people died in a road tragedy in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform reports citing the regional Internal Affairs Department.

The accident occurred January 13 at around 03:25 p.m. on Kyzylorda-Zhalagash highway in Syrdarya district. 5 people died and 4 more got serious injuries as a result of collision of two cars.

Investigation has been launched.