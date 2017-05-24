5 killed in suicide bombing in Somalia

MOGADISHU. KAZINFORM At least five people were killed, including two soldiers, when a suicide bomber targeted a military checkpoint in the coastal town of Bossaso, state media reported Tuesday.

The explosion rocked the area near the checkpoint, policeman Mohamed Ali told Anadolu Agency .

Two soldiers were among the dead, he said.

The Daesh terror group claimed responsibly for the attack and boasted that the group carried out its first suicide bombing in Somalia.

Bossaso is no stranger to Daesh terror attacks. Suspected militants attacked a hotel there in February resulting in at least four deaths, including two attackers.

A small faction of the group led by the former al-Shabab commander and British citizen, Abdiqadir Mumin, is the leader of Daesh in Somalia and is believed to have a hideout near Qandala in the northeastern Bari province.