  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    5 killed in tragic road accident in S Kazakhstan

    07:42, 20 September 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Five people were killed in a fatal road accident in South Kazakhstan region on Monday evening, Kazinform has learnt from TVK Channel.

    According to reports, the car crash happened at 6:00 p.m. near Kazygurt village. Four men and one woman died in a collision of a Ford mini van and a Toyota car.

    Paramedics rushed 14 people, including four children, to the nearest hospital. Three people remain in intensive care unit.

    The police are investing the accident.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Turkestan region Regions Police Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!