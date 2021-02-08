5 more deaths from COVID-19-like pneumonia recorded in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of February 8, 2021 18 new daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission to prevent the COVID-19 spread.

18 new cases of and 5 deaths from COVID-19-like pneumonia have been reported across the country over the past day. The number of daily COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries stands at 246.

Since August 1, 2020 Kazakhstan has confirmed 48,313 cases of coronavirus-like pneumonia. 37,471 patients made full recovery from it. 584 people have been killed by the disease in the country.