5 regions on storm alert in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for five regions of Kazakhstan on Monday, Kazinform reports citing the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

On November 30, Mangistau region is to brace for easterly wind, reaching 15-20 mps in some areas. Aktau city is to see easterly wind, gusting up to 15-18mps, at night.

15-20mps southeasterly wind is expected locally in Atyrau region on November 20.

Fog and blizzard are predicted in places for Akmola region.

On November 30, Turkestan region is to brace for occasional fog and northeasterly wind at 15-20mps.

Fog is to coat locally Kyzylorda region. Northeasterly wind, reaching 15-20mps in some areas, is in store for the region in the morning and afternoon .