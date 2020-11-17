5 rgns to brace for blizzard, wind, and fog in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Strom warnings have been announced for 5 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

On November 18, snow is to grip the greater part of North Kazakhstan region. Blizzard and fog are expected in places as well. 15-20mps westerly, northwesterly wind is to blow locally. The city of Petropavlovsk is to brace for snowstorm as well as westerly, northwesterly wind, reaching 15-20mps at daytime. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Occasional fog is to coat Karaganda region on November 18-19. Probability of storm is 70-75%.

Turkestan region is to expect occasional fog and northeasterly wind at 15-20mps on November 18. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Fog and snowstorm are to batter Akmola region locally. Westerly, southwesterly wind reaching up to 15-20mps at daytime is also predicted. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

On November 18, occasional fog is to blanket Kostanay region. Probability of storm is 90-95%.