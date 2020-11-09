5 roadblocks rolled out in Petropavlovsk as stricter lockdown measures take effect

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The lockdown is in place in the city of Petropavlovsk and Kyzylzharsk district starting from November 9, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The stricter lockdown requirements have been imposed in the region due to the worsening epidemic situation with daily infections on the rise. The region reported 42 new daily COVID-19 cases over the past day.

According to the Mayor of Petropavlovsk city, Bulat Zhumabekov, five roadblocks are in place around the city, with only medical and emergency vehicles as well as vehicles of companies essential for the city’s livelihood are allowed through.

The citizens over 65 years old are advised to reduce time spending outdoors as more elder people are affected by the coronavirus infection in the city.

Schoolchildren are said to be freely roaming public places and often not following the safety rules though most of them - 15 thousand – switched to distant learning.

It is also added that tighter control measures are in place to make sure sanitary safety including mask wearing and social distancing are observed.