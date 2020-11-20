5 settlements end COVID-19 restrictions in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in five settlements of North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Chief Medical Officer of the region Arman Kushbasov, the quarantine restrictions have been removed in Gorkovskoye village of Akzharsk district, villages of Yavlenk and Chirikovk of Yessil district, the town of Mamlyutk of Mamlyutsk district due to the fact that there have been no recent COVID-19 cases there.

COVID-19 restrictions are still in place in seven settlements in 6 districts including in Smirnovo village of Akkaiynsk district, Bulayevo town of Magzhan Zhumabayev district, Beskol village of Kyzylzhar district, Taiynsha town of Taiynshinsk district, Korneevka village of Yessil district, Kishkenekol village of Ualikhanovsk district, and the city of Petropavlovsk.