5-year-old boy builds winter shelter for homeless cats in Pavlodar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A two-story shelter for homeless cats appeared near one of the apartment blocks in Pavlodar. The house was made from wood strips and jacketed with a warm material. The author of the project is a 5-year-old boy Ratmir, Versiya newspaper informs.

According to the boy's mother Lyubov Topol, they installed the ‘cat house’ on a manhole cover of a heat pipeline.

“Ratmir wanted to give shelter to all the homeless and abandoned cats in our neighborhood, although he has one at home. He said that pets should not be left ourside in such a cold weather. So we decided to build a house for the animals.I googled various options. Some people offered to use cardboard boxes, but we decided to make a wooden one. Ratmir contributed to the process by hammering nails in,” she says.

Lyubov and Ratmir attached also a letter for the neighbours on the box.

“Dear neighbors! Please, do not throw away this shelter for homeless pets! 5-year-old child contributed to building it. Please respect and appreciate our children’s labour! If our children care for animals, that they will care for us too!” the note reads.



