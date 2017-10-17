50,000 tons of gasoline to be delivered from Russia within week – Energy Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev reported on Tuesday on the country's current stock of 92-octane grade gasoline, according to Kazinform correspondent.

He noted that an additional consignment of Russian gasoline will be delivered to Kazakhstan in the near future.

"The oil refineries of the Russian Federation have confirmed the shipment of over 100,000 tons of AI-92 grade gasoline, of which about 50,000 tons will be shipped until the end of this week. The rest amount of gasoline will have been delivered by the end of the month. As of yesterday's evening, 34,600 tons of AI-92 gasoline has already been delivered. This includes over 10,000 tons for the last weekend only," the minister said.

Besides, he stressed that the gasoline stock is now sufficient for the entire country.

"Owing to the measures we took, as of yesterday, the total stock of AI-92 in the country amounted to 127,000 tons, which is 10,000 tons more than a few days ago. In general, the stock allows to ensure the sufficiency of this type of fuel for 13 days. It is the stock level that secures supplies to all the regions of the country without any sales disruption," Bozumbayev said.