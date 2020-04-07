50 fully recover from coronavirus in Kazakhstan – Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 50 patients were released after full recovery from the new coronavirus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare.

The ministry confirmed in a statement that three more patients had been discharged in the Kazakh capital after full recovery from coronavirus, bringing the total number of cured to 50.

27 people fully recovered in Nur-Sultan, 21 – in Almaty, 1 in North Kazakhstan region and 1 in Aktobe region.

Earlier it was reported that coronavirus claimed six lives in Kazakhstan.