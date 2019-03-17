50 killed after flashfloods hit Indonesia's Papua

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM At least 50 people have been killed and 59 others injured after flashfloods hit a district in the easternmost Indonesian province of Papua late Saturday, authorities said Sunday.

The flashfloods, which followed torrential rain, damaged nine homes and inundated about 150 others in the suburbs of Jayapura, the provincial capital, National Disaster Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said, Kyodo News reports.

Rescue efforts are under way. Of those injured, 21 sustained serious injuries, he said.

A plane was also damaged by floodwater that hit Sentani airport in Sentani District, the main airport in the province.

