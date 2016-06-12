50 killed in Orlando nightclub shooting

ORLANDO. KAZINFORM - Fifty people are now known to have died in a shooting in a nightclub in Orlando, Florida, and a state of emergency has been declared, the city's mayor Buddy Dyer has said.

The gunman, named by officials as Omar Mateen, was killed after taking hostages, BBC News reports.



Another 53 people were injured in the shooting at the Pulse club.



It is the worst mass shooting in recent US history. Florida governor Rick Scott said it was "clearly an act of terror".



Officials said the killings were likely to be ideologically motivated, though there was no information that the gunman was associated with a particular group.



However, US Congressman Alan Grayson said it was "no coincidence" the attack happened in a gay club.



"It may be we've seen the commission of an awful hate crime," he added.



Mateen's father Mir Seddique told NBC News that the incident had nothing to do with religion, but may have been triggered by the sight of a gay couple kissing in Miami.



French President Francois Hollande condemned the mass killing "with horror" and expressed the "full support of France and the French with America's authorities and its people in this difficult time", a statement by his office said.



It is believed that the suspect, who was a US citizen from the Florida town of Port St Lucie and was of Afghan descent, was not on a terrorism watch list, although he was being investigated for an unrelated criminal act.



Relatives have been gathering at local hospitals desperate for news of their loved ones.

