50 laws amended in course of negotiations on Kazakhstan’s accession to WTO - Economic Integration Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 50 laws of the country have been amended in course of negotiations on Kazakhstan's accession to the World Trade Organization, this has been reported by Minister of Economic Integration Zhanar Aizhanova at a briefing in Central Communications Service.

"Within these years a lot of work has been done by the government and the parliament under the direct supervision of President Nazarbayev, in order to bring our economic policy, our legislative framework in line with the WTO rules. Ten agreements of the Customs Union and the Eurasian Economic Union were amended to conclude the negotiations on the country's accession to the WTO," said Zh.Aitzhanova.