50 Malaysian companies to showcase innovations at EXPO 2017

BEIJING-KUALA-LUMPUR. KAZINFORM - 50 leading Malaysian companies in the sphere of alternative energy will showcase nnovations at EXPO 2017 in Astana, Kazinform correspondent in Beijing reports.

"50 of Malaysia's best industry players will showcase the country's innovations, best practices and capabilities in green energy and technology at EXPO 2017, a specialized exhibition, to be held from June 10 to September 10, 2017," Malaysian Minister of Energy, Green Technology and Water Datuk Seri Dr. Maximus Ongkili was quoted as saying by Bernama Agency.



The Malaysian minister believes that the exhibition will provide a platform for both Malaysia and Kazakhstan to further enhance bilateral relations especially in two-way trade, which amounted to about $100 million in 2015.



"The expo will also provide big prospects for Malaysian industry players, including small and medium enterprises, to discover new export markets for their products especially in Central Asia," he underscored.



Two ambitious projects - EXPO 2017 and Nurly Zhol program - will create a multiplier effect in other economic sectors, such as production of cement, metal, machinery, bitumen, equipment and related services.