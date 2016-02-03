50 mln tenge allocated for National Winter Universiade in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 50 mln tenge have been allocated for organization of the National Winter Universiade in Almaty this year, Kazinform refers to Vice Minister of Education and Science Takir Balykbayev who said it today at the press conference in Almaty.

As reported earlier, on February 6-17, 2016 Almaty will host the National Winter Universiade which will bring together 1,000 students from 35 universities of the country. The program of the competition will include 10 sports events: cross-country skiing, presidential combined competition, alpine skiing and skating, ski jumping, biathlon, orienteering, snowboarding, short-track and ice hockey.

The competitions will be organized on the ground of Shymbulak Mountain Skiing Complex, Alatau, Medeu Skating Rink, Sunkar International Ski Jumping Complex, Baluan Sholak Sports Palace and Al Farabi KazNU Sport Complex.

According to the Vice Minister, if many organizers did not cooperate with the Ministry, 50 mln tenge would not be enough for holding such high-level events. For instance, renting of such sports complexes as Medeu costs 4 mln tenge. "50 mln tenge is not so very big amount," said Balykbayev.

The closing ceremony of the National Universiade will be held at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace on February 17.