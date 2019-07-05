50 MW solar plant capsule-laying ceremony held in Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Construction of a 50 MW solar power station kicked off in Sozak region of Turkestan region with support of Kazakh Invest National Company JSC.

The region's biggest solar plant is expected to generate 114 mln kW annually, Kazakh Invest reports.



Foreign investor, Risen Energy, participates in the implementation of the project worth USD 60 mln. Construction is expected to complete in 2020. Its realization will create about 400 new workplaces.



It is noteworthy, Risen Energy, built a 40 MW solar power plant in Karaganda region. It also implemented solar power projects in Australia, Mexico, Vietnam and Nepal.

