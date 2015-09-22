50% of tickets for home games of &#39;Astana&#39; in UEFA Champions League sold in 24 hours

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The tickets for home games of "Astana" FC in the UEFA Champions League have been sold online since yesterday. As of today, more than 50% of the tickets have been sold already.

As the organizers informs, most of the tickets were sold during the first hours of selling. Everyone tried to buy better seats. The tickets are still sold at a good pace, about 8-9 tickets per minute.

The fans from 24 cities of Kazakhstan have already bought the tickets for the games of "Astana" FC. However, the tickets were also bought by people from Russia, Italy, USA, Turkey, Switzerland, Lithuania and India.

All the people willing to see the games of "Astana" team in the stadium have to hurry up. The tickets are still available at www.ticketon.kz , www.vesti.kz , www.sports.kz , www.fca.kz .