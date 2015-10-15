  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    50 people evacuated as residential building catches fire in Almaty

    18:04, 15 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 50 people evacuated as residential building catches fire in Bostandyk district of Almaty.

    According to the press service of the city Emergency Department, fire occurred in an apartment located in Bostandyk district of the city. The fire elimination involved 4 vehicles and 20 personnel of a fire fighting service of the city. Fire area was 8 square meters.

    As a result, 50 people were evacuated from the building. There were no victims reported.

    Tags:
    Almaty Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!