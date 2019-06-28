500 Arys kids to visit capital of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Pursuant to the President's task the Nur-Sultan administration works to help Arys people, Kazinform reports.

The working group of the city administration jointly with construction engineers and other experts left for Arys town to help restore housing and infrastructure facilities. The state bodies, city enterprises and companies channeled their one-day salary to those suffered in Arys totally KZT 200 mln.



For the past three days Nur-Sultan people and businessmen sent 160 tons of humanitarian aid to Arys.



Besides, on June 29 the first group of children will arrive in the capital of Kazakhstan to go sightseeing and attend various concerts and events.