500 beds for COVID-19 patients delivered to infectious hospital in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 500 modern multifunctional beds have been delivered to the capital's infectious hospital, Kazinform cites the press service of the capital's administration.

500 convenient and mobile beds equipped with stands for pharmaceuticals have been purchased by Nur-Sultan city's administration for the multi-purpose city hospital No.3 now based at the Ramada plaza hotel which was converted into an infectious hospital.

There are 16 hospitals with 4 thousand beds for COVID-19 patients in the city. Additional 150 flowmeters, over 350 oxygen concentrators have been delivered to the city hospitals and clinics. 50 more ventilators, over 250 oxygen concentrators, 350 flowmeters, 2 CT scans, and more will arrive in the coming days.

It is said over 80 tons of pharmaceuticals needed to treat COVID-19 and pneumonia patients, which were bought by distributors of the pharmacy chains, have been distributed among the city's pharmacies. The city's administration is said to provide help in funding and transporting pharmaceuticals.