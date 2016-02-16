500 new jobs to be created in Kostanay region in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Implementation of the second stage of the State Program on Industrial-Innovation Development actively continues in Kostanay region, Governor of the region Arkhimed Mukhambetov told at the press conference of the CCS today.

According to him, 16 investment projects of the region were included into the Industrialization Map's second stage. The total volume of investments makes KZT 322 bln, and these projects will allow to create more than 3.2 thousand jobs.

"We launched four projects last year and created 126 new jobs. We plan to implement another 11 investment projects totaling KZT 23 bln this year. It will also allow to create 500 new jobs," the Governor of the region told.