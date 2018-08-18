500 to attend Astana Highvill Skyrunning

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The II Annual Highvill Skyrunning will kick off at 09:00 a.m. on September 9 in Astana.

About 500 amateurs and professional runners from all corners of Kazakhstan are expected to take part in the charitable vertical running up the Highvill skyscraper.



Last year it brought together about 300 registered runners. It was a great success. This year up to 500 people, including men aged 51-60, are expected to take part in the skyrunning. All the registration fees will be channeled to help the disabled children, orphans, children from low income and large families under the Road to School program. The program will be realized jointly with Niet charity fund.



Those attending are to run a 100-km race and then run up high to conquer 34 floors at Highvill skyscraper stairwell. It is open to all ages from 18 to 60. This year registration fee is KZT 3,000.