    500bn tenge to be spent on development of Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial sector

    15:51, 09 October 2019
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM 500bn tenge will be allocated for the development of agro-industrial complex in Kazakhstan, according to Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev.

    «As part of implementation of the country’s agro-industrial sector, as many as 500bn tenge will be allocated additionally for this purpose,» Nyssanbayev said at a meeting with the journalists at the Central Asian Environment Forum in Almaty.

    The Forum discusses the issues of conservation of biodiversity, degradation of lands and climate change.

    Environment Agro-industrial complex development Agriculture
