51 health workers die from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 51 health workers have died from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, this was announced by Timur Sultangaziyev, Chairman of the Committee for Quality Control of the Safety of Goods and Services under the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

As Kazinform previously reported, on July 13 Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded 42 late medical workers with state awards.

In total 65,188 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the country.