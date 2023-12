NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 51 more Kazakhstanis beat coronavirus, including 2 in Kazakh capital, 4 in Shymkent, 5 in Almaty region, 13 Atyrau region, 9 in West Kazakhstan, 3 in Pavlodar region, 10 in Mangistau region, 2 in East Kazakhstan, 3 in Turkestan region, Kazinform reports referring to the special website coronavirus2020.kz.

As a result the number of those who recovered from novel virus in Kazakhstan made 3,649 so far.