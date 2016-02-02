  • kz
    52 evacuated as jewelry store catches fire in Almaty

    23:09, 02 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Over 50 people were evacuated after a jewelry store caught fire in Almaty city on Tuesday evening.

    According to reports, the Gold Shop jewelry store in 81 Zhibek Zholy Avenue caught fire at 8:19 p.m. local time.

    Firefighters summoned to the scene evacuated 52 people, including 12 children. The blaze covered an area of 30 square meters.
    It was contained by 8:43 p.m. and extinguished by 9:09 p.m.
    No casualties or injuries were reported.

