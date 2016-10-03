52 people die in Ethiopia stampede

ADDIS ABABA. KAZINFORM Ethiopia's Oromia Regional State has said that 52 people died in a stampede at a celebration in a town near the capital Addis Ababa on Sunday, local media reported.

Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) quoted a statement from the state as saying that a violence had occurred at the annual Irrecha (thanksgiving) celebration in Bishoftu town, which attracted participants from across the country and abroad.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn has expressed his "deepest condolences" over the loss of lives occurred at the celebration, FBC reported.

The PM said the festival, which has a special place in the Oromo people, was peaceful early in the morning, but violent forces later tried to turn the situation into chaos.

Source: Xinhua