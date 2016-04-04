52 projects worth KZT 24 bln to be implemented in Akmola region within PPP

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - 52 projects worth 24 billion tenge will be implemented in Akmola region within the framework of public-private partnership, said at today's press conference governor of the region Sergey Kulagin.

In the first phase we plan to implement seven projects - construction of seven kindergartens. He also added that within the framework of co-operation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development it is planned to implement three projects of housing and communal services worth 18 billion tenge.