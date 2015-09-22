  • kz
    52yo killed by electric shock in Akmola region

    09:53, 22 September 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The accident occurred in Bogorodka village of Sandyktau district (Akmola region).

    September 21 at about 9 am a 52-year-old was hit by electric shock on the territory of electrical substation. The victim was rushed to a hospital. The old man was certified dead after resuscitation efforts failed, Kazinform has learnt from the regional Internal Affairs Department. Police are investigating the causes of the accident.

