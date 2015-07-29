$53 000 for winner of Alaman-baige dedicated to 550th anniversary of Kazakh Khanate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Republican tournament Alaman-baige "Altyn Tulpar" (horserace), dedicated to 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate, will be carried out on September 6, said Bekbolat Tleukhan, head of Kazakhstan's Association of National Sports.

The horserace will take place in Kabanbai village, Akmola region. It is expected that the tournament will bring together about 160 horses of all breeds from 16 regions of the country. The upcoming event is significantly different from previous ones. In particular, this year the participant's horses will have to gallop 4 laps with the total length of 51 km. The winner of "Altyn Tulpar" will receive the grand prize of KZT 10 million ($53 500). First nine participants to cross the finish line will be awarded cash prizes and awards from the Association of National Sports of Kazakhstan. The total prize fund of the competition is KZT 23 million. In addition, as part of the competition there will be organized exhibitions of national relics and handicraft and horseshoeing competitions.