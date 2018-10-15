53 healthcare ministers to come to Astana Oct 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Healthcare Alexey Tsoy spoke about the Global Conference on Primary Health Care to be held in Astana October 25-26, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“Primary health care should not be confused with emergency care. An outpatient hospital, as we know it, should mean disease prevention, doctors, behavioral factors, fight against smoking, alcoholism and promotion of healthy lifestyle,” Tsoy said at a workshop on primary health care for mass media.

He reminded of the Almaty Declaration signed in 1978, which underlay almost all healthcare reforms in the world.



Tsoy said that the declaration enabled the countries to change the approaches both to medicine and communication between doctors and patients. According to him, a new declaration will be probably signed during the Global Conference on Primary Health Care.

Representatives of many countries expressed an intention to join the conference, he said. “53 ministers of healthcare and as many as 20 vice ministers from 115 countries have already confirmed their participation. There will be also prime ministers, vice PMs, high-level delegates who will come to Astana to discuss health related issues,” added he.