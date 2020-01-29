  • kz
    536 tourists from Chinese resorts landed in Nur-Sultan and Almaty

    14:21, 29 January 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of today 536 tourists returned home from Chinese resorts, the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry said.

    295 of them arrived in Nur-Sultan from Sanya on January 28 at 07:50 p.m., while another 291 returned to Almaty on January 29 at 00:25 a.m.

    11 out of 536 are foreigners. All of them landed in Nur-Sultan, it said in a statement.

    235 travellers should come back home in Almaty on January 29 at 05:30 p.m. 201 of them are the nationals of Kazakhstan.

    As earlier reported, China reported 5,974 confirmed cases of new coronavirus pneumonia, 132 deaths, 103 discharged from hospitals.


    Tourism Kazakhstan China Tourism and Sport
