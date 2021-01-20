54 lost their lives to COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past week

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nationwide, 54 deaths caused by the coronavirus infection were reported in the past week, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

9 people, the highest number this week, lost their lives to COVID-19 in Almaty city. The second highest number of COVID-19 deaths - 8 - were recorded in West Kazakhstan region. Coming in third is Almaty region with 7 COVID-19 deaths.

6 people died of the coronavirus infection in Pavlodar region, 5 – in Shymkent city, 4 – in Aktobe region, 4 – in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 3 – in Atyrau region, 3 – in Karaganda region, 2 – in Akmola region, 1 – in East Kazakhstan region, 1 – Mangistau region, and 1 – in Turkestan region.

The coronavirus infection has already claimed lives of 2,403 people in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.