550th anniversary of Kazakh Khanate to help develop Kazakhstani identity, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Events dedicated to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate will contribute to the development of Kazakhstani identity, believes director of the Culture and Arts Department of the Ministry of Culture and Sports Aktoty Raiymkulova.

"Presently Kazakhstan arranges various events dedicated to the historic milestone - the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate. These events are an important part of the Mangilik Yel ("Eternal Nation") idea suggested by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. They also contribute greatly to the development of Kazakhstani identity," Ms Raiymkulova said at a press conference on Thursday. She also noted that since early 2015 Kazakhstan has held over 300 cultural events and over 50 scientific conferences dedicated to the Kazakh Khanate. Scientific-practical conferences, exhibitions and sport events are held countrywide to mark one of the most important dates in Kazakhstan's history.