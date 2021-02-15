557 air passengers arrive in Kazakhstan without COVID-19 tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 17 international flights from Great Britain, Germany, Maldives, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine landed in Kazakhstan on February 14, 2021, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Of 2,328 air passengers arrived, 1,771had PCR test certificates with a negative result, while 557 Kazakhstanis had no such certificates.

The passengers without the PCR test certificate were tested for COVID-19 and are in quarantine facilities.

Notably, COVID-19 PCR test results of 342 Kazakhstanis arrived in the country without the test on February 13, 2021 were negative.